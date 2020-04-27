Paul W. Carson, 88, of Oil City, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, Friday, April 24, 2020.

Born July 2, 1931 in Oil City, he was a son of the late Harry and Grace L. Oakes Carson.

Paul loved to work and labor. He began supporting his family at age 15 when his father passed away and his brother was in the military. When he was younger, he worked for the railroad but went on to work for more than 35 years as a pumper for Pennzoil while pumping and maintaining the oil lease at the old Rynd Farm.

He enjoyed hunting, going on fishing trips to Canada, and Model A Ford trucks.

Mr. Carson was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Oil City.

On July 1, 1967, he was married to the former Laura M. Neal who survives.

In addition to his wife, surviving are six children, Jessie D. Carson of Seattle, David P. Carson of Dempseytown, Daniel M.C. Carson and his husband Mike of Phoenix, Deanna R. Moore and her husband David of Grove City, Wesley P. Carson and his wife Michele of Grove City, and Krysta D. Carson of Seneca; seven grandchildren, Deanna Laser, Ember Kestner, Corie Carson, David P. Carson II, Garrett Carson, Kaitlyn Carson, and Jeffrey Carson; two step-grandchildren, Travis and Kevin Vogan; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are two sisters, Gaynell Harkless and her husband Norman of Seneca, and Grace Beach of Venus.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Carson; two sisters, Frieda Koontz, and Donna Beers; and a daughter-in-law, Francis “Sis” Carson.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, visitation will be private.

Funeral services conducted by the Rev. David Oester, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church will also be private.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family suggests memorials be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 1029 Grandview Rd, Oil City, PA 16301 or to the charity of one’s choice.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

