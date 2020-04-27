Ruth Leigh Becker, 89, of Summerville, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at the McKinley Health Center.

Born October 8, 1930 in Summerville, she was the daughter of the late Leo C. and Dorothy R. (Swineford) Grosser.

Ruth graduated from Summerville High School in 1948. She went on to attend beauty school in Dubois.

On November 24, 1949, she married Harry T. Becker in Summerville; he preceded her in death on July 28, 1999.

Ruth worked for Sylvania and Parrett Insurance, both in Brookville. She was a member of the Methodist Church in Summerville. She was the church organist, and enjoyed sewing and stained glass.

Survivors include her son, Gordon Becker and his wife, Peg, of Punxsutawney; two daughters, Rita Enoch and her husband, John , of Barberton, OH and Terri Corbin and her husband, Don, of Summerville; one sister, Jeanette Fitzsimmons of Corsica; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted the Furlong Funeral Home, Gregory K. Furlong FD, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

Interment will take place in the Ohl Cemetery, Beaver Twp., Jefferson County.

Family and friends may light a memorial candle, leave an online condolence, order flowers, or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

The family suggests memorial donations be sent to the Methodist Church in Summerville or the Cancer Society.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.