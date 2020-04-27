 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Sheetz Thanking First Responders, Health Care Workers With Free Coffee

Monday, April 27, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Clarion-SheetzALTOONA, Pa. — On Saturday Sheetz announced it will offer free coffee to first responders and health care workers in appreciation of their commitment to our health and safety as they fight on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

This offer is available to hospital workers, police officers, firefighters, and paramedics – all who are involved in helping their communities fight COVID-19.

The offer is effective immediately and will run through June 1, 2020.

“The first responders and medical personnel on the frontlines of this pandemic continue to truly inspire us, as they work tirelessly and relentlessly to care for others in our communities and throughout the nation,” said Travis Sheetz, President and COO of Sheetz.

“It’s important for us to show our appreciation to every single one of them during this difficult time. We’re hoping this gesture will help fuel the first responders and medical personnel in the communities we reside in as they work around the clock to deliver life-saving care.”

As an essential business, Sheetz is committed to staying open to serve the needs of the communities it calls home. Sheetz is grateful for the dedication and commitment of its employees, who work 24/7/365, providing total customer focus, especially during these challenging times.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.