SPONSORED: Local Subways Offering $5.99 Footlongs

Monday, April 27, 2020 @ 12:04 AM
Until the end of the month only, Subways locations in Clarion (Rt 68 and 8th Ave), New Bethlehem, Ford City, Worthington, Kittanning Walmart, and Kittanning South Water Street will be offering any footlong sub for just $5.99 with takeout and drive-thru orders.
Present this coupon at pick-up.
This offer expires on April 30, 2020.
To order call your local subway or order online.
- Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746
- Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131
- New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827
- Ford City, 724-763-2020
- Worthington, 724-297-3132
- Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736
- Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827
To order online, visit https://www.subway.com/en-us/menunutrition/menu#.
NOTE: Curbside to-go, please note your vehicle description in “special instructions.”
