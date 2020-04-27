THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Try These Family Meal Deals at Sweet Basil!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Chef’s Johns specials are offered today for carryout services at Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar!
(PHOTO: Sweet Basil House Manager Marty Fye.)
The following specials are offered on Monday, April 27:
Family Meal (Feeds 4)
– Penne Meatball Marinara – $35.00
– Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo – $40.00
Price Includes Salad and Garlic Bread.
Call 814-226-7013 to order!
Sweet Basil offers carryout services seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a daily special!
There is also a full menu here and the following regular daily specials are available.
– SUNDAY: Chef’s Special
– MONDAY: Chef’s Special
– TUESDAY: Lasagna, $12.50
– WEDNESDAY: Wings, ½ dozen $4,50; Dozen $9.00
– THURSDAY: Pasta Night, $12.50 (Choice of pasta)
– FRIDAY: Fish – Baked, Blackened, Deep Fried, $12.50
– SATURDAY: 12 oz. Prime Rib, $16.50
Check Out Sweet Basil’s dessert menu!
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.
