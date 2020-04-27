State Police Calls: DUI’s, Theft, Harassment, Criminal Trespass, Scattering Rubbish

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

CLARION CALLS

Theft in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police say around 3:30 p.m. on April 23, a known person removed a bed from a residence belonging to a known 54-year-old Clarion Woman on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

Police say the bed frame is valued at $10.00, the box spring at $25.00, and the mattress at $100.00.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the accused was not released.

Harassment in Perry Township

A domestic dispute at a location on Doc Walker Road in Perry Township was reported to Clarion-based State Police around 4:06 p.m. on April 24.

Police say 22-year-old David Fouse, of Clarion, and 51-year-old James Snow, of Parker, were both cited for harassment.

MARIENVILLE CALLS

Criminal Trespass in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 4:00 p.m. on April 24, a known 54-year-old Marienville man entered onto his neighbor’s property on Cherry Street in Jenks Township after being told he is not permitted on the property.

Police say summary charges are pending.

The name of the accused was not released.

The victim is a known 52-year-old Marienville man.

Scattering Rubbish in Farmington Township

Around 6:00 p.m. on April 25, Marienville-based State Police received a report of multiple bags of trash located at a location on Carll Drive near the Farmington Township, Washington Township line.

Police say on further investigation, numerous envelopes addressed to 27-year-old Kateland Carulli, of Leeper, were located inside the trash bags.

According to police, an interview with Carulli revealed she placed the bags there because she didn’t want to pay for trash disposal services.

Charges are pending through District Court 18-3-02.

DUI in Jenks Township

Around 10:59 a.m. on April 25, Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by 34-year-old Jason Michael Tancreti, of Carnegie, Pa. on State Route 66 in Jenks Township.

According to police, Tancreti was found to be under the influence and in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police say the following charges are pending through District Court 37-4-93:

– DUI

– Possession of Controlled Substance

– Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

– Unregistered Vehicle

– Maximum Speed Limit

– Required Financial Responsibility

PUNXSUTAWNEY CALLS

Criminal Trespass in Ringgold Township

Around 7:13 a.m. on April 25, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a location on Himes Road in Ringgold Township for a report of an unknown person entering the residence between approximately 4:30 p.m. on April 24, and 7:00 a.m. on April 25.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Summerville Borough

Around 4:48 p.m. on April 25, Punxsutawney-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a Honda vehicle operated by a known 23-year-old Brookville man on State Street/Carrier Street in Summerville Borough.

Police say the man was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and charges are pending.

The name of the driver was not released.

