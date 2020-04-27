Well-Known Knox Businessman, Community Leader Eisenhuth Passes Away at 89

Junior Eisenhuth, 89, of Knox passed away Sunday April 26, 2020 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Junior was born in Beaver Township on October 6, 1930 to Ed and Nellie Eisenhuth. He was the youngest of seven siblings.

Junior graduated from the White Memorial High School in 1950. After graduating, Junior worked at several area businesses before being drafted in December of 1951. He completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in MO, from there was shipped out to Korea. While in the military he acted as a crane shovel operator and served in the 2nd Division (Hell on Wheels). In his short time in the military he earned the rank of Sergeant and was awarded with the National Defense Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal (3 Bronze Stars), and the Good Conduct Medal.

Upon returning home from Korea in 1953 Junior married his sweetheart Mary Armstrong who preceded him in death in 2013.

Junior has worked for and owned many local businesses throughout the years. He began his working U.S. Corrugated. In 1956 Junior opened the Atlantic Richfield Service Station which was later renamed the Arco Station. Many residents may remember getting gas at his station during this time and receiving promotional gifts. In 1981 Junior moved his business to the Quaker State Gas Station and then in 1987 he bought the Slicker Pipe and Tool building and turned it into Jr’s Service Center. He retired in 1992 and sold the garage to his son in law Jeff Wollaston so it could continue to flourish.

Junior was well known for driving Keystone High School’s activities bus from 1954 to 2007 and regular school bus routes from 1972 to 2007.

Junior belonged to several local organizations. He served as the Little League Baseball President and served on the Knox Ambulance Board. He was a member of the Knox Lions, the Knox Volunteer Fire Co., the Wentlings Coroners Community Club for over 20 years, the Clarion County Rod and Gun Club since 1956, the American Legion since 1970, the Bucktails of Beaver Township where he served as president for 14 years and the Edenburg Masonic Lodge 550 for 60 years where he earned the 32 Degree.

Junior loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was involved in the Beaver Ponds Project for 10 years, was active in the Clarion County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs for over 20 years and served as County Delegate for over 15 years. He was a member of the Northwest Division of PFSC for over 16 years, Vice President for 3 years and President for 2 years as well. In 1991 Junior became the President of the Clarion County Sportsman for Youth which he held for 14 years before stepping down. His grandchildren loved attending the Youth Field Day and spending time with their “Poppie,” he would always call their mom’s the night before registration and remind them to get the kids signed up. For his years of involvement in all the organizations he was recognized as the 2002 Clarion County Conservation Person of the Year, in 2010 was inducted into the PA Sportsman’s Hall of Fame and in 2018 was Knox’s Citizen of the Year.

Junior is survived by his three daughters, Penny (Randy) Carpenter of New Castle, Sharon (Merle) Heeter of Knox, and Lori Wollaston and her friend Scott Cochran of Knox, his grandchildren, Stacey (Bob) Best, Craig (Crystal) Carpenter, Sean (Brittany) Carpenter, Amanda Meisel, Angie (Jared) Dehart, Alysha (Matt) Heeter and Jessica Wollaston and his great grandchildren Lydia, Lucas, Ryan, Jaxen, Izabella, Melanie and Nicholas.

Along with his wife and parents Junior was preceded in death by a granddaughter Amber Heeter, a son in law Jeffery Wollaston and his siblings Grace Best, Sara Best, Sam Eisenhuth, John Eisenhuth, Frank Eisenhuth and Bob Eisenhuth.

Due to the current corona virus pandemic, a private family viewing will be held at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home in Knox and interment will take place at the Mt. Joy Cemetery.

A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials are made to the Knox Area Ambulance Co., PO Box 636, Knox PA 16232, the Clarion County Sportsman for Youth, PO Box 953, Knox PA 16232 or the Clarion Area Agency on Aging, 16 Venture Lane, Clarion PA 16214.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.