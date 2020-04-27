William Earl Reed age 74, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020.

A loving husband, father and grandfather, he passed away at his home after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bill was born on January 22, 1946, in Brookville, Pennsylvania to the Kenneth Earl Reed and Mary Bookwalter Reed McEntire. He was a graduate of Clarion Area High School. Following high school, Bill enlisted in the Army where he served 3 years. Upon return from the Army, he was employed as a tanker driver with Selker Brothers and W.G. Satterlee & Sons. On September 22, 1967 he married Delores Schrecengost Reed. They raised two daughters: Lisa and Mindi.

He loved to sit in his recliner with his beloved cats and watch Westerns and War movies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mary, a brother, Larry Reed and nephews Jeremy Reed and Adam Lewis.

He is survived by his wife, Dee; his children, Lisa (Chris) Petersen of Richmond, Virginia, Mindi (Charles) Ramage of Warrenton, Virginia; his three grandchildren, Avery Ramage of Arcata, CA; Jaxon William Ramage of Warrenton, Virginia and Madelyn Jean Ramage of Warrenton, Virginia; two brothers: Mike (Mary Ellen) Reed of Knox, Pennsylvania; Randy Reed of Mesa, Arizona; a sister, Linda (Robert) Lewis of Clarion, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law Kathy (Terry Cope) Reed of Clarion, Pennsylvania; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family visitation and service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 with Rex Munsee officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clarion Hospital Cancer Center and the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.