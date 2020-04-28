Organizers Cancel East Brady Riverfest Over Coronavirus Concerns, Fireworks Still Set for July 18

EAST BRADY, Pa. (EYT) – While organizers have chosen to cancel this year’s East Brady Area Riverfest due to the Coronavirus pandemic, fireworks are still planned to light up the sky over the Allegheny River in July.

According to the Butler Eagle, organizers were planning the East Brady Riverfest for July 15 through July 18 when the Coronavirus pandemic struck, bringing an end to many large events.

The event, which has grown over the last 34 years, attracts thousands of visitors to the East Brady area each summer.

Sadly, this summer, which would have been a milestone 35th year for the event, there will be no carnival, no bands, and no large gatherings.

There will, however, be fireworks, as the committee decided to move ahead with the fireworks show planned for July 18.

According to Luanne McAnallen, treasurer of the East Brady’s Riverfest committee, some of the money for the event is raised through small local businesses, who are currently taking a major economic hit due to the COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

A major part of the financing for the event is also done through fundraisers, which have also been impacted by the mitigation efforts. Two fundraisers have been canceled, and a third had to be rescheduled.

The required shutdowns of nonessential businesses have also made making arrangements for the event difficult, as well.

McAnallen said that while this year’s event had to be called off, the committee is hoping to build it back up and continue with an even bigger festival next summer.

