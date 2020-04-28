A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly between 1am and 3am. Patchy fog between midnight and 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers, mainly after 3pm. High near 66. Southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers. Low around 51. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers. High near 61. South wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers, mainly before 3am. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

