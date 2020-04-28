Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Zippy Beans and Rice

This hearty dish can be served as a light entree with a salad and corn bread!

Zippy Beans and Rice

Ingredients

1 – 15 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 – 10 oz. can diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained

1 cup frozen corn

3/4 cup water

1 medium jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup uncooked instant white rice

1 green onion, sliced

Directions

~In a large skillet, combine the beans, tomatoes, corn, water, jalapeno, and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat; stir in rice. Cover and remove from the heat.

~Let stand for five minutes – or until liquid is absorbed. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with onion.

