Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Zippy Beans and Rice

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This hearty dish can be served as a light entree with a salad and corn bread!

Zippy Beans and Rice

Ingredients

1 – 15 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 – 10 oz. can diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
1 cup frozen corn
3/4 cup water
1 medium jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup uncooked instant white rice
1 green onion, sliced

Directions

~In a large skillet, combine the beans, tomatoes, corn, water, jalapeno, and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat; stir in rice. Cover and remove from the heat.

~Let stand for five minutes – or until liquid is absorbed. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with onion.


