Firefighters Respond to Blaze on Buckhorn Road in Elk Township

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from two local companies battled a fire in a garage at a property in Elk Township early Tuesday morning.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in around 1:55 a.m. for a structure fire on Buckhorn Road in Elk Township.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department and Knox Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the scene.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance was placed on stand-by.

The scene was cleared around 6:26 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Sources say the garage was heavily damaged, but a nearby home was saved from the blaze.

No additional details are available at this time.

