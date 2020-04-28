 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Firefighters Respond to Blaze on Buckhorn Road in Elk Township

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

fire-truckELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from two local companies battled a fire in a garage at a property in Elk Township early Tuesday morning.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in around 1:55 a.m. for a structure fire on Buckhorn Road in Elk Township.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department and Knox Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the scene.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance was placed on stand-by.

The scene was cleared around 6:26 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Sources say the garage was heavily damaged, but a nearby home was saved from the blaze.

No additional details are available at this time.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.