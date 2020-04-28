Franklin Police Department Phone Number Appearing on Scam Calls

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A phone number associated with the Franklin Police Department may be being utilized in a phone scam.

The City of Franklin Police Department received information that the City Police Department’s non-emergency telephone number (814-437-1644) has been identified as a possible phone number appearing on caller ID being used by unknown individuals stating they work for the Social Security Administration.

These individuals are allegedly using the threat of arrest or stating there is a warrant issued and are attempting to have victims withdraw money from their bank accounts. The individuals then direct the victim to send funds by way of purchasing gift cards as a form of payment to clear up the warrant.

The City of Franklin Police Department urges citizens to use caution, verify information of callers, and not give out any personal information to these types of callers.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.