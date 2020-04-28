Jeremiah P. “Jer” Heller, 22, of Emlenton, was tragically taken from this life Sunday morning, April 26, 2020.

Jeremiah was born in New Kensington on April 22, 1998. He was the son of Lynn A. Hotalski Sherman.

He was a 2016 graduate of Freeport High School and enjoyed riding his dirt bike. He was an avid computer enthusiast and was well-skilled at programming, editing, and making videos.

Jeremiah was very close to his family, especially his younger brother, Jacob.

He is survived by his mother and step father, Lynn and Terry Sherman of Emlenton, his younger brother, Jacob M. Heller of Emlenton; his step brothers, Corey and Codey Sherman, all of Emlenton; his maternal grandfather, Joe Hotalski Jr.; his uncle and aunt, Joe and Tara Hotalski, and two cousins, Joseph Hotalski IV and Johnathan Hotalski, all of Freeport.

Jeremiah was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Hotalski and an uncle, Billy “Tiger” Hotalski.

Jeremiah’s Aunt Tara said of him, “This young man was honestly the kindest hearted person. He would give you his last dollar if you needed it and be there to help you through your troubles. Jer had a simple way of bringing a smile to anyone’s face at the worst of times. He was an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.”

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

Jeremiah’s family is planning a public memorial service to be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

