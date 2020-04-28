Joseph T. “Joey” Jennings, 31, of Cooperstown, PA and formerly of Quarryville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 20, 2020.

He was the husband of Elizabeth L. J. Baker Jennings.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of C. Dale and Jill Jennings of Quarryville.

Joey graduated from Solanco High School, class of 2007 and from the Fortis Institute in 2019, graduating in the HVAC program.

Joey was a loving and devoted family man, who constantly used the expression “Everybody Love Everyone”. He was an avid flyers fan and enjoyed music, singing and rapping.

Surviving beside his wife and parents are a son Louis Eugene Jennings; four siblings, Patrick D. Jennings, Cory D. Jennings, Wyatt A. Jennings, Peyton S. Jennings; two nieces Lillian and Olivia Jennings, and a large extended family.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Willie Clayton and Mary Catherine Jennings and a niece Nevaeh Jennings.

Services will be private.

Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

