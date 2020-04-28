Meals Available for Forest Area Adults

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – As a part of COVID-19 relief efforts, meals will be available for any adult who lives in the Forest Area School District attendance area.

The adult meals are available every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at different locations around the county.

Each box will include 14 meals for a two-week period. Meals may be picked up at East Forest School or in Tionesta at the Farm Fresh parking lot between 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. No paperwork or pre-qualification is required.

Meals can also be delivered to any other Forest Area School District distribution site by request.

Other distribution sites include President Township Fire Hall, Vertical Seal, Endeavor Community Center, West Hickory United Methodist Church, Countyline Market, Forest Lodge and Campground, Morrissey Adams Lane, and Clarington United Methodist Church. Adults who wish to request a box be delivered to one of these sites may call 814-755-4491 or email us at info@forestareaschools.org.

Forest Area School District stated: “We know it is difficult to get to the store and hope that these meals will be helpful to the adults in our community.”

The meals are provided by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the Forest Area School District, the Forest County Commissioners, and Forest Warren Human Services.

