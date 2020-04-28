Nearly 600 Coronavirus Tests Administered at Clarion Hospital, Butler Health System Steering Committee Reviewing New Guidance on Resuming Elective Admissions

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported nearly 600 Coronavirus tests have been administered at the hospital, and Butler Health System’s Steering Committee is reviewing new guidance from state officials for resuming elective admissions and procedures.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Tuesday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests through 4/27/20: 570

Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 462

Positives: 21

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests through 4/27/20: 2576

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1878

Positives: 201

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/28/20, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 10 patients. 5 suspected. 5 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Other:

· On Monday afternoon, the PA Department of Health and the PA Secretary of Health released guidance on resuming elective admissions, surgeries and procedures. Hospitals in the Commonwealth of PA are to review and consider a Joint Statement issued by the following organizations:

– American College of Surgeons

– American Society of Anesthesiologists

– Association of perioperative Registered Nurses

– American Hospital Association

· These documents are under review by the Butler Health System (BHS) Reopening Steering Committee. The Steering Committee will apply this guidance to BHS’s policies and procedures as surgeries and procedures resume. There are three subcommittees of the Steering Committee – Surgical Services, Ambulatory Care and Clarion Hospital – that continue to meet. They will make their recommendations to the full Steering Committee late tomorrow.

· Please continue to encourage anybody you know to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain minimum distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

