Applications Available for Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission has announced applications are available for the 2020 Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship.

The Bernie Smith Scholarship was established in 2007 by the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission in honor of Indiana County Commissioner Bernie Smith who passed away on September 2, 2006. This award is presented yearly to one student from each of the counties the agency serves.

The honorees shall be chosen from the graduating class of the high schools located in Armstrong, Clarion, and Indiana Counties. Students applying for the Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship should be students exemplifying the mission of the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission by way of their involvement, leadership, and accomplishments throughout their high school career.

Eligible students are those students who have been involved in activities promoting the mission of the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission. Information on the Commission can be found at www.aidac.org. The student must be furthering their education in some fashion (college, trade school, etc.).

In addition to completing the scholarship application, the applicant can submit up to three letters of support that confirm the student’s experience and accomplishments that promote the mission of the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission. More than one application per school district is permitted and welcomed.

For more information and a scholarship application, visit the Commission’s website at www.aidac.org, contact Kami Anderson at Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission at 724-354-2746 extension 302, or your high school guidance office.

Scholarship applications must be postmarked by May 31, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.