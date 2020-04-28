New Bethlehem Farm Rethinks Strategies, Online Sales Connecting with Customers

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Recent weeks have brought increased attention, and concern, for the food supply chain. Big farms have dumped milk and plowed crops like beans without harvesting them because schools and other institutions aren’t open to buy their products during the shutdown.

(PHOTO: Co-owner Chris Brittenburg (on right) and employee Danielle McGarrity taking precautions in their greenhouse.)

Small, local farmers and farm markets are having to figure out new ways to connect with customers and get their food to people, especially those who need it most.

How one farm shifted when restaurants closed

At Who Cooks For You Farm (in New Bethlehem), the greenhouse is full of vegetable plants, and co-owner Chris Brittenburg has started moving them into the field.

“We’ll be transplanting lettuces, sugar snap peas, scallions, beets, things like that,” he said. “Most years, about half of what the farm grows is sold to restaurants in the Pittsburgh area on their online marketplace. In early March, they had carrots, turnips, and greens available for restaurants. But then, COVID-19 hit.”

“We were basically seeing on Instagram that people were closing,” said farm co-owner Aeros Lillstrom, “The governor closed the restaurants, people that were trying to continue to be open, we were there for them, still selling to them,” she said.

But, Lillstrom could see restaurant sales weren’t going to be anywhere near what they’d planned.

“We quickly transitioned to making our online sales for the public,” she said. “That was almost an immediate decision that we made.”

They quickly sold out of their last carrots and turnips.

In past years, the farm sold shares in a Community Supported Agriculture program, where individual customers pay upfront for membership in the farm. Then, during the growing season, customers pick up a box of produce at select Pittsburgh farm markets. In recent years, the farm moved away from the CSA model. But, as restaurant sales stopped, it started to make sense again.

“It was very fast. We had people flooding in,” Lillstrom said, “…our e-mail (was) just beeping constantly, (with) all these new customers.”

Who Cooks for You Farm had 70 new customer orders, up from just a handful in previous years.

Local food buying, and CSA sales, in particular, are suddenly booming again.

“It’s just gone through the roof, and nationally, not just here,” said Alice Julier, director of the Center for Regional Agriculture, Food, and Transformation at Chatham University.

Their popularity had been waning, so it’s been surprising to see people suddenly snapping up CSA memberships, according to Julier.

“(CSAs) feel secure. So, anybody that can tap into that, CSA sales have surged…because it’s a way for people to get vegetables really easily, for farms to package,” she said.

And, now local farms are starting to allow people to order exactly what they want online, and then pick up packaged boxes.

