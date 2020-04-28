New Bethlehem Women of the Moose to Host Annual Golf Scramble Tournament on August 15

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Women of the Moose in New Bethlehem, Chapter 2067, will be hosting their sixth annual Golf Scramble Tournament on Saturday, August 15, at the Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville.

There will be a plethora of activities, events, prizes, and contests slated to take place during the day’s events.

Registration and breakfast are scheduled for 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m.

The tournament is open to the public, with the cost of $75.00 per individual.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first through fourth place winners, as well as eighth and 15th place runner-ups.

Other activities throughout the day include a hole-in-one contest, longest putt, drive contests, and skins games.

All proceeds from the tournament will go toward multiple scholarships for Redbank Valley High School seniors.

The event also offers opportunities for businesses, professionals, and individuals to be a monetary and/or Chinese raffle sponsors.

For more information on the tournamant, contact Lisa Bowser at 814-275-3223 or visit their Facebook page at Moose Lodge #366 & Women of the Moose, Chapter #2067, New Bethlehem, Pa.

Download the 2020 golf tournament form here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.