Man Arrested for Threatening Gov. Wolf and Family

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 @ 03:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

Tom WolfBUCKS CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after allegedly threatening Governor Tom Wolf and his family.

Court documents indicate 61-year-old Brian Edward Rafferty, of Oakford, Pa., was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Michael W. Gallagher on Monday, April 27, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

He was lodged in the Bucks County Jail on April 27 with bail set at $200,000 (10%) monetary.

The charges stem from an alleged phone call to the governor’s office.

According to WJAC News, Rafferty called Gov. Wolf’s office on Monday and made threats.

He was later arrested by the Trevose-based State Police without incident.

A preliminary hearing for Rafferty is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on June 6, with Judge Gallagher presiding.

 


