One New Coronavirus Case Reported in Clarion County; Statewide Total Surpasses 43,000

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 1,214 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, including one new case in Clarion County, bringing the statewide total to 43,264. The death toll is currently 1,716.

There are 165,824 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/28/20 – 1,214
4/27/20 – 885
4/26/20 – 1,116
4/25/20 – 1,397
4/24/20 – 1,599
4/23/20 – 1,369
4/22/20 – 1,156

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 47 3 50 2
Butler 170 4 174 6
Clarion 22 1 23 1
Clearfield 11 0 11 0
Crawford 19 0 19 0
Elk 3 0 3 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 63 -1 62 4
Jefferson 4 0 4 0
McKean 5 0 5 0
Mercer 65 1 66 1
Venango 7 0 7 0
Warren 1 0 1 0

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana County decreased from 63 on 4/27/20 to 62 on 4/28/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “Cases are identified by county of residence. Sometimes, we see cases come back as the address of the physician who ordered the test, or the office. As part of our investigation, we determine the county of residence of the individual who tested positive, and if necessary will update our county case data based on that new information.”

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives  Deaths 
Adams 124 1454 1
Allegheny 1235 15004 87
Armstrong 50 624 2
Beaver 388 1905 59
Bedford 22 169 1
Berks 2605 5231 91
Blair 21 903 0
Bradford 28 555 2
Bucks 2643 7661 164
Butler 174 2066 6
Cambria 22 986 1
Cameron 1 46 0
Carbon 169 966 13
Centre 93 850 1
Chester 1256 4983 85
Clarion 23 466 1
Clearfield 11 399 0
Clinton 29 206 0
Columbia 279 540 8
Crawford 19 658 0
Cumberland 296 1339 10
Dauphin 553 3322 20
Delaware 3463 8127 161
Elk 3 148 0
Erie 86 1770 2
Fayette 79 1682 4
Forest 7 27 0
Franklin 237 2695 4
Fulton 3 75 0
Greene 26 395 0
Huntingdon 26 242 0
Indiana 62 613 4
Jefferson 4 308 0
Juniata 81 122 0
Lackawanna 854 2197 71
Lancaster 1678 7297 78
Lawrence 63 681 5
Lebanon 635 2444 8
Lehigh 2685 6883 64
Luzerne 2078 4508 74
Lycoming 58 1034 0
McKean 5 158 0
Mercer 66 673 1
Mifflin 34 640 0
Monroe 1097 2482 48
Montgomery 4043 16236 249
Montour 47 2948 0
Northampton 1970 5957 55
Northumberland 92 495 0
Perry 27 196 1
Philadelphia 11604 25733 276
Pike 362 1146 12
Potter 4 75 0
Schuylkill 330 1868 5
Snyder 33 181 1
Somerset 26 518 0
Sullivan 1 29 0
Susquehanna 82 248 4
Tioga 14 216 1
Union 33 510 0
Venango 7 235 0
Warren 1 165 0
Washington 109 1985 2
Wayne 93 490 3
Westmoreland 383 4280 20
Wyoming 18 135 2
York 614 6644 9

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative
43,264 1,716 165,824

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 6%
25-49 38%
50-64 27%
65+ 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 28, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Announced the lifting of some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities.

· Called for mandated race and ethnicity data collection.

· Wolf Administration Elaborates on Data Driven Reopening Standard

· Governor Wolf: Mental Health Support Is Vital, Available Amid Strain of COVID_19 Pandemic

· Launched an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

· Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state.

· Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.

· Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

· Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


