Police Searching for Suspects After Man Shot During Home Invasion

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police in Oil City are seeking suspects connected to the shooting of a man during a home invasion that occurred early Saturday morning.

Chief Dave Ragon told The Derrick that police were dispatched to a residence on Cornplanter Avenue around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, for a report of a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was subsequently transported to UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, and was later released, according to Chief Ragon.

Ragon reported the Oil City Police Department is currently in the “early stages” of an investigation of the incident and does not have any suspects in custody.

He stated that police do have “some ideas” about individuals involved and said they have been speaking to people who are “not cooperating really well.”

Chief Ragon also said that police do not believe the act was random. He doesn’t feel the suspects are a threat to the general public.

Oil City Police are currently urging anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them at 814-676-3080. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.