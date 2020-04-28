Report of Suspected Burglary Leads to Teen Busted for Underage Drinking

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a report of a suspected burglary led to an underage drinking charge for a Brookville teen.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, Brookville Borough Police were dispatched by Jefferson County 9-1-1 to respond to a residence on Jefferson Street for a report of a burglary.

Police say while they were en route, they were advised that everything was okay, but due to the nature of the call, they continued to respond.

Upon arrival, police spoke with several people who reported they had permission from the homeowner to be there, and one male, a known 18-year-old Brookville man, said the door was locked, so he entered through a window on the side, and when he did so, a neighbor saw him entering.

During the conversation, police noticed the teen appeared to have been consuming alcohol, and he was then given a breath test, which confirmed the presence of alcohol. The teen was charged with underage drinking.

The name of the teen was not released.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.