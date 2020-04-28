Salome “Sally” M. Krasowski, 87, formerly of Jefferson St. Oil City, PA. , died Monday April 27, 2020 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, PA.

Born July 2, 1932 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Stephen & Francis Duda Krasowski.

Sally attended Assumption B.V.M. and Oil City Schools.

She had worked at the City of Oil City in the Utility Dept. for many years.

Sally was a life member of the Assumption B.V.M. Church. She was an active volunteer at the church and helped prepare the Alter for daily masses and funerals.

Sally had a deep faith in God , loved animals, especially cats, she would feed all of the neighborhood cats and take in any strays.

She enjoyed walking, dancing the polka and in younger years she enjoyed swimming.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Zigmund Krasowski.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

A graveside service for Sally will be held at 12:00 Noon Wednesday in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Cemetery, c/o St. Joseph Church or to the V enango County Humane Society.

The Reinsel Funeral Home, Michael J. Reinsel, Director is in charge of the funeral arrrangements.

Condolences and be expressed at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.