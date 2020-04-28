Say What?!: Idaho Men Pass Beach Ball 84 Times for Guinness Record

IDAHO – A pair of Idaho men spending their COVID-19 lockdown time breaking Guinness World Records said they successfully managed the most beach ball passes in 30 seconds: 84.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he and his “quarantine buddy,” Jonathan Hannon took on the beach ball passing record as part of their “hallway series” of record attempts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the full story here.

