THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Carrier Insurance is Here for You
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 @ 12:04 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Carrier Insurance understands that everyone’s situation is unique and they care about our community!
They are here for you!
To help reduce stress, Carrier Insurance’s companies are offering flexibility with:
- Payments and Payment Plans
- Purchasing auto and home insurance policies online
- Purchasing Recreational Vehicle Policies (Boats, Motorcycles, ATV’s) online
- Purchasing life insurance online (In some instances, with no medical examination needed)
- Purchasing medicare supplement policies online.
Carrier Insurance would love to help you navigate through the uncertainties of these time due to COVID-19.
Contact them at 814-226-6580 or cia@carrierins.com
Worry Less, Pray More!
For more information about Carrier Insurance and all of the services they offer, visit their website at carrierinsurancecares.com.
Carrier Insurance – “Hope for the Best, Plan for the Worst”
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.