 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Carrier Insurance is Here for You

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

carrier-insuranceCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Carrier Insurance understands that everyone’s situation is unique and they care about our community!

They are here for you!

To help reduce stress, Carrier Insurance’s companies are offering flexibility with:

  • Payments and Payment Plans
  • Purchasing auto and home insurance policies online
  • Purchasing Recreational Vehicle Policies (Boats, Motorcycles, ATV’s) online
  • Purchasing life insurance online (In some instances, with no medical examination needed)
  • Purchasing medicare supplement policies online.

Carrier Insurance would love to help you navigate through the uncertainties of these time due to COVID-19.

Contact them at 814-226-6580 or cia@carrierins.com

Worry Less, Pray More!

For more information about Carrier Insurance and all of the services they offer, visit their website at carrierinsurancecares.com.

Carrier Insurance – “Hope for the Best, Plan for the Worst”


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.