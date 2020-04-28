THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Subway Restaurants Are Helping to Feed America
In times like these, our neighbors need us, and partners like Subway restaurants have committed to help.
Until Thursday, April 30, Subway guests are invited to do good by ordering a footlong sandwich. For every footlong purchase made, Subway will help provide a meal* to Feeding America up to 15 million meals. Subway guests across the country will have the opportunity to directly contribute to hunger relief efforts, including COVID-19 efforts in the United States.
Visit Subway.com/COVIDRelief for more information.
Local Subway locations are offering special takeout and curbside to-go offers during the mandatory shutdown of non-essential businesses due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Locations offering these options include:
- Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746
- Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131
- New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827
- Ford City, 724-763-2020
- Worthington, 724-297-3132
- Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736
- Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827
To order call your local subway or order online by visiting, https://www.subway.com/en-us/menunutrition/menu#.
Curbside to-go, please note your vehicle description in “special instructions.”
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.