St. Petersburg Deaths Being Investigated as Murder-Suicide

ST. PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are continuing to investigate the deaths of two St. Petersburg Borough residents found shot on Sunday.

According to Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker, the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com that due to the continuing investigation by the state police, he isn’t releasing the victims’ names at this time, and is unable to release many other details.

He pronounced both individuals dead Sunday at the Main Street, St. Petersburg apartment.

Shingledecker said no autopsies are planned for the victims, as it would be unnecessary.

“There’s just no need,” Shingledecker said.

Clarion-based State Police said the deceased – a known 22-year-old man and a known 19-year-old woman – were found by family members.

Police say during the investigation and subsequent interviews, it was discovered that both individuals lived at the residence where they were found.

According to police, both victims died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

