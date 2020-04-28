Two Area Men Face Theft, Forgery Charges

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two area men are facing felony charges for allegedly stealing a victim’s checkbook and attempting to cash over $2,000 in checks.

Court documents indicate 51-year-old William Egbert Dolan, of Franklin, and 29-year-old Levi John Johnson, of Oil City, were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 3:55 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., respectively, on the following charges:

– Forgery – Alter Writing, Felony 2 (five counts)

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3 (five counts)

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Immovable Property, Felony 3 (five counts)

Johnson also faces the following charges:

– Access Device Is Counterfeit, Altered, Incomplete, Felony 3 (five counts)

– Driving While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

The charges stem from an investigation into the theft.

According to a criminal complaint filed on April 24 by Patrolman Wheeling, of the Franklin Police Department, officers were dispatched to a local bank on Howard Street around 10:43 a.m. on Friday, April 24, for a report of two men in the drive-thru attempting to cash stolen checks. The men were reported to be in an older red Jeep.

The complaint notes police were informed the bank was holding the check and had called the owner of the account, who indicated the men did not have permission to have the checks.

Police responded to the scene and observed a red Jeep, with two men inside, in the drive-thru and immediately made contact with the men, identified as William Dolan and Levi Johnson.

According to the complaint, Johnson told police he took the checks from the victim but had permission; he then indicated the victim was on the phone with him and wanted to speak to the officers.

The complaint states that when Patrolman Wheeling identified himself to the victim on the phone, the victim immediately responded, “He stole the checks from me, arrest him!”

Dolan and Johnson were then placed under arrest.

After being arrested and placed in a patrol vehicle, Johnson told police he did take the victim’s checkbook without authorization. He reportedly stated he had a drug problem, relapsed, and had recently smoked two grams of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Police then spoke to the personnel at the bank, who reported Johnson and Dolan have been coming to the drive-thru to cash checks — once on April 21, twice on April 22, and twice on April 24. According to the bank personnel, three checks were paid out to Dolan, a fourth had an error on the date and was rejected, and the fifth was attempted when police intervened.

The complaint notes the total attempted theft from the victim was $2,082.05, and the actual paid out loss to the victim was $1,045.73.

Johnson is currently lodged in the Venango County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail. He is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Kirtland at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13.

Dolan’s bail was set at $10,000.00 unsecured bail. He is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Kirtland at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24.

Court documents indicate Johnson is also facing a hearing in front of Judge Kirtland at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, on theft charges from another incident that occurred on April 12.

