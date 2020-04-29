Dennis A. “Beans” Lantelme, 62, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday evening, April 28, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 17, 1958 in Brookville; son of the late Henry J. and Anna Lou Shoup Lantelme.

Denny graduated from Union High School in 1976.

He worked at numerous places as a truck driver, lastly working at AGX in Clarion.

Denny was a member of the Clarion Moose Lodge #101 in Clarion and the Clarion County Piney Rails Riders.

He was an avid Oakland Raiders fan and Pittsburgh sports fan, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He enjoyed riding, golfing, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Denny loved to attend all the high school sporting events, even after his children graduated.

He always left you with a smile and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

Denny is survived by his fiancé: Marilyn Strickland of Shippenville; his two daughters: Kati Guthrie and her husband, Jason, of Reynoldsville and Liza Heberling and her husband, Matt, of Falls Creek; his son: Blake Lantelme and his girlfriend, Faith, of Arizona, the mother of his children and close friend: Donna Swails and her husband, Guy, of Sligo; and six grandchildren: Avery and Gavin Guthrie, Reily, Logan, and Lilly Johnson, and Jaylee Baker.

He is also survived by his brother: Barry Lantelme and his wife, Susan, of Rimersburg.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be held in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

In lieu of flowers, Donations or memorials can be made in Dennis’ name to the Clarion County Piney Rails Riders.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.