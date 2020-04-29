Jean L. Best, 70, of Shippenville, PA, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her home.

She was born Dec. 26, 1949, in Cannelton, Pa., to Norman and Florence (Gramm) Black.

Jean lived in Sligo for ten years prior to residing in the Johnstown area for over 20 years. She had recently moved to Shippenville. Jean enjoyed watching game shows and working on crossword puzzles. She will best be remembered for her upbeat sense of humor and doting on her nieces and nephews.

Jean’s memory will be cherished by her brother, Wallace Black of East Palestine, OH; her sister, Deloris Rae of Beaver Falls; numerous nieces and nephews, including, Gerald Best Jr., Timmy Best (Bonnie Morris), Sheila Arner, Thomas Best (Maryann Schreckengost), John Kiger (Lori) and Rocco Dalonzo; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, William Best, who passed away on Dec. 3, 2012; her brothers, Frank, Lewis and Eugene Black; a sister, Doris Kiger and a niece, Reanne Hrycko.

A private family service will be held followed by a burial in Armagh Cemetery, Armagh, Pa.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Jean’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

