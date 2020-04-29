A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

TodayMostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

TonightShowers, mainly after 11pm. Low around 52. Southeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

ThursdayShowers. High near 64. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday NightShowers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

FridayShowers likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday NightA chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SaturdayPartly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

SundayA chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

MondayA chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 37.

TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 59.

