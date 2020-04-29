BREAKING NEWS: Authorities Believe Man Murdered Girlfriend Before Turning Gun on Himself

ST. PETERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Local authorities say they believe the shooting incident that claimed the lives of two St. Petersburg residents was a murder-suicide.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Community Service Officer Ronald Chewning, along with Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh, announced the preliminary results of the investigation at a news conference shortly before lunchtime on Wednesday at the Clarion-based State Police barracks.

They reported investigators believe 22-year-old Jeremiah Paul Heller shot and killed his girlfriend, 19-year-old Lexis Ann Walker, at their apartment in St. Petersburg early Sunday morning before shooting and killing himself, as well.

The shootings occurred at an apartment the couple shared located at 654 Main Street in St. Petersburg.

Authorities said the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide, and no other persons are believed to be involved.

“At this point there aren’t any other suspects or anything of that nature involved,” District Attorney Drew Welsh told exploreClarion.com.

“The state police are checking every angle just to be sure, but we don’t have any information that leads us to believe there was any risk to the public or anyone else involved.”

The ownership of the handgun is still under investigation, as Officer Chewning noted that Heller didn’t own the gun.

Lab results are pending, according to state police.

Welsh added that search warrants have been obtained to view the call and text records of Walker and Heller’s phones, which he noted is part of a standard investigation of this type.

Walker and Heller were discovered around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday by a family member who had not heard from them and had become concerned for their welfare.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Clarion-based State Police, the family member called 9-1-1 after finding Heller and Walker dead. The family member also stated at the time of the call that he believed the incident was a murder-suicide.

At the scene, police found the couple at the top of the stairs in the apartment with gunshot wounds to their heads. A black semiautomatic pistol was located in close proximity with two spent bullet casings discovered between the victims.

Authorities say it appeared Heller shot Walker was shot “several” times, while Heller was shot just once.

According to police, a handwritten document with “investigative importance” was also located on a kitchen dinette, however, no further information on the contents of the document have been released.

Both Heller and Walker were pronounced dead at the scene by Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker.

Heller was a 2016 graduate of Freeport High School, and Walker was a senior at A-C Valley High School.

