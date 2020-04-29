Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Cream Cupcakes

These cupcakes are moist and delicious!

Lemon Cream Cupcakes

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups sugar

3 large eggs, room temperature

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups sour cream

Frosting:

3 tablespoons butter, softened

2-1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 to 2 tablespoons 2% milk

Directions

~In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add one egg at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in lemon zest and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with sour cream, beating well after each addition (batter will be thick).

~Fill paper-lined muffin cups with 1/4 cupful of batter. Bake at 350° for 25 to 30 minutes – or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

~For frosting, cream butter and confectioners’ sugar in a small bowl until light and fluffy. Add the lemon juice, vanilla, lemon zest, and milk; beat until smooth. Frost cupcakes.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.