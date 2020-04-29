Customs Seizes $80k in Counterfeit Roku Remotes Headed to Butler County

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Coronavirus has forced Americans to shelter in place and many have used the time to binge-watch movies and television series on popular streaming services. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) knows that the more popular the product, the more likely it is to be counterfeited.

CBP officers in Pittsburgh seized a shipment of 1,600 television remotes branded with the popular Roku trademark April 19 that arrived from China. If authentic, the remotes would have had a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $80,000. The shipment, which arrived April 13, was destined to an address in Butler County, Pa.

Counterfeit remote devices are constructed with substandard materials that could easily break, and may not offer a full inventory of options or commands that an authentic remote offers.

“Customs and Border Protection officers remain committed to protecting the intellectual property rights of businesses while protecting consumers against potentially harmful counterfeit products,” said Kathleen Killian Schafer, CBP’s Acting Port Director for the Port of Pittsburgh. “Consumers should be aware that counterfeit goods pose a health and safety threat and should protect their families by purchasing safe, authentic goods from reputable vendors.”

