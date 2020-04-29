Jean Hannah Downing, 73, of St. Petersburg, passed away on April 26, 2020 at UPMC Northwest Hospital from the COVID-19 virus.

Jean was born in Knox on October 6, 1946. She was the daughter of the late George and Dorothy Books Hannah and grew up in Kossuth.

She graduated in 1964 from Keystone Area High School in Knox.

In 1986 she married Richard Downing. He preceded her in death in 2001.

Jean worked at Farmer’s National Bank in Emlenton for 38 years where she was well liked and highly respected by her many customers and co-workers. She retired in 2003.

Jean was a long-time member of New Zion E.C. Church near Emlenton. She loved creating potted plants as gifts to others, shopping, especially for family presents, and her cats, Tiger, Punky, and Muttley, as well as many community cats that she cared for. She volunteered for a time at the Clarion Animal Shelter.

Surviving are her siblings, Joyce Swaney and her husband, Frank, of Pittsburgh, Kay Dunlap and her husband, Lou, of Franklin, her twin, Donald Hannah and his wife, Connie of Oil City; a stepson, Gary Downing and his wife, Linda, of St. Petersburg; her grandchildren, Lorie Michael (whom Jean thought of as a daughter) and her husband, Rex, of Eau Claire, Robert Lewis and his wife, Melissa, of Somerville, AL, and Tracy Strauser and her husband, William, and Deborah Downing, all of St. Petersburg; her nieces, April Chapin and her husband, Scott, Dawn Barscz and her husband, Jamie, and Crystal Hannah, all of Oil City, a nephew, Keith Hannah and his wife, Rachel, of Waco, TX; six great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, ten great-nieces and nephews, and four great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Jean was preceded in death by a step daughter, Edna Mae Lewis.

Rev. Lewis Bennett and Rev. John Friedlund will co-officiate at a private graveside service.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., St. Petersburg.

Jean will be laid to rest beside her parents at Knox Union Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

