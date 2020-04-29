Man, Woman Arrested After Break-In at Cornplanter Township Home

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Two area residents were arrested on Tuesday afternoon for a reported break-in at a residence in Cornplanter Township earlier Tuesday morning.

Court documents indicate 38-year-old Matthew David Culver and 31-year-old Cigi Lynn Gervasoni, both of Oil City, were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish on Tuesday, April 28, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Culver was lodged in the Venango County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail

Gervasoni was remanded to the Venango County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Cornplanter Township early Tuesday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:59 a.m. on April 28, Franklin-based State Police were contacted regarding a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Halyday Run Road in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.

A known woman reported that when she was on her front porch around 6:00 a.m., she saw a black Jeep drive extremely slowly by her house and another nearby residence. The Jeep drove past both residences, then turned around and came back down the road. It then turned into a lane leading to a stone pit and parked, and two people exited the vehicle and walked to the back of a nearby residence and went inside. The woman told police she wasn’t sure what was going on at first, but when the Jeep was there for nearly an hour, she told her husband to contact the police.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw a man in a black jacket running into the woods behind the residence, and a second person in a camouflage sweatshirt walking after the man, according to the complaint.

Troopers then saw the subjects walking in a wooded area nearby and ordered them to stop.

The complaint notes the man in the black jacket was identified as Matthew Culver, and the second individual was identified as Cigi Gervasoni.

Culver and Gervasoni were then both detained.

According to the complaint, Gervasoni had a pocket knife in his waistband, and another picked knife and a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine were located on the ground by Culver and Gervasoni. They were then led out of the woods and back to the police patrol units.

A search of Culver and Gervasoni located multiple small clear plastic bags containing a white powdery substance, according to the complaint.

They were both then informed they were under arrest.

Information provided during initial interviews at the scene did not “match up.” Gervasoni allegedly said they were looking for a dog that jumped out of the vehicle, while Culver said he had purchased the two cars in the driveway of the residence from a friend, the complaint indicates.

Culver and Gervasoni both eventually admitted they provided false information to officers at the scene and had been inside the residence. Gervasoni said she was in a bedroom with Culver when they saw the patrol vehicle pull up and “took off,” according to the complaint.

Police then contacted the owner of the residence, who stated she had not been in the residence for nearly a year and did not give permission to ether Culver or Gervasoni to be in the residence, the complaint states.

Culver and Gervasoni are scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings in front of Judge Fish at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6.

