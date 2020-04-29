THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Clarion Forest VNA Spotlight: Marilyn Smith Values the Agency’s Personal Interaction With Patients
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – One of the reasons that Clarion Forest VNA’s receptionist Marilyn Smith appreciates working at the agency is the one on one interaction with the patients and their families.
Marilyn told exploreClarion.com, “Even though our encounters are brief, the patients and family members are grateful for the assistance I provide. AND – they are so appreciative to have a ‘live’ operator on this end when they call in. That is a rare find these days!”
“At my desk, I get to hear many compliments about the folks I work with. I’m proud of the care our organization provides for the people in our community.
“It’s great to hear that we do make a difference in lives every day.”
