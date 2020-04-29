Community Q&A: Local Woman Donates Over 400 Masks

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman has been spending her limited spare time making masks to give away to those who need one in the community.

Clarion resident Kyleigh Craddock graduated from Clarion Area High School in 2019.

She is a member of the National Guard and is currently finishing her freshman year at Clarion University as a nursing major, while also continuing to work at O’Neil’s Quality Foods.

What first gave you the idea to start making and donating masks?

The first idea I got to start making and donating masks was on April 2.

My mom and I really needed to go grocery shopping, but she was kind of scared because we were all unsure about all of the things that were going on, and she really just didn’t want to go. So, I had the idea to sew us masks and make her feel a little bit better. Then afterward, I posted a picture on my Sage Soldier Headbands Facebook account stating that it was okay to be afraid and to wear a mask if that would make you feel better, and a lot of people decided to reach out to me and ask me if I could make them masks.

So, that is where this whole thing started, and then I just started making masks for anyone who messaged me wanting a mask.

What was it like getting started?

At first, it was a little bit overwhelming because I was getting so many requests, and there was such a big need for them in our community and along with school and working at O’Neil’s and being in the National Guard. I just had a lot on my plate, but my mom has helped me throughout the way with cutting fabric and helping me sew them, so that made it a lot easier for me.

What challenges have you run into along the way?

Some challenges we’ve ran into along the way with this were running out of supplies as Walmart was running out of cotton fabric, which is what the CDC recommended. We couldn’t find elastic, so then we had to move to hair ties, and then we couldn’t find hair ties, so the biggest struggle was supplies.

Then, we started getting a lot of donations coming in for supplies, so that problem solved itself once I reached out to the community and asked everyone if they had any of these things laying around their homes.

I was just really grateful to have people who were willing to donate these things to me so I could provide the masks to people for free – and they could stay safe, and I could just continue to make the masks.

How have your masks been received so far?

So far, I have made over 400 masks, and the way people reach out to me is I have a headband company called Sage Soldier Headband Company. People can reach out to me through Facebook or Instagram, and they just message me what masks they need – men’s, women’s, kid’s, adult’s. Then, I will just make the masks for them. Then, we set up a meeting time or a place for me to mail them to, and I just send them the masks.

Everyone has been so extremely grateful, and it just really fills my heart whenever I am able to give someone a mask, and they are just so grateful for it. It’s just a really great experience.

What would you like to tell people about your project?

I guess what I would like to tell people about my project is to always be looking for what you can do for your community and what you can do to help – especially in uncertain times like this. If we all come together and do our part and do just something small, it can create such a big difference in the world.

I would also like to tell people that if they are in need of a mask to please, please reach out to me at Sage Soldier Headbands on Instagram or Facebook, and I will make them a mask.

The next phase of the project that we’re working on right now and trying to figure out is to make something called a mask tree somewhere downtown where I can put masks in a tree. Then, people who need one can just come and pick one up anytime, wash it, and use it. We’re just currently trying to get that up and running and figure out how we could do that.

