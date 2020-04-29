Police Identify Two Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

ST. PETERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Two St. Petersburg residents who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide gunshot wounds on Sunday have been identified.

Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatched Clarion-based State Police to the Main Street, St. Petersburg scene at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 26.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Clarion-based State Police, the couple were identified as 22-year-old Jeremiah P. Heller and 19-year-old Lexis Walker.

Clarion-based State Police have classified the case as a homicide investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker, the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The affidavit also notes the family member who initially called to report finding the couple dead stated he believed it was a murder-suicide, as well.

At the scene, police found both individuals had gunshot wounds to the head, and a black semiautomatic pistol was located in close proximity with two spent bullet casings discovered between the victims.

According to police, a handwritten document with “investigative importance” was also located on a kitchen dinette.

Police also located a vehicle registered to Heller parked in a designated parking area for the apartment building in the closest parking spot adjacent to the main entrance.

Shingledecker pronounced both individuals dead on Sunday at the Main Street, St. Petersburg apartment.

Both individuals were residents of the apartment.

Shingledecker noted no autopsies are planned for the victims, as it would be unnecessary.

“There’s just no need,” he said.

Lexis Walker was a senior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School.

In the wake of her untimely death, Superintendent David McDeavitt issued a message to the school community and staff.

“This is truly devastating news for the entire A-C Valley School District Community,” the statement said.

“While we do not have further details to share at this time, we are working with local law enforcement officials to assist in their investigation in any way we can.”

McDeavitt noted police told him there was no apparent threat to public safety, and shared that grief counselors are available this week to speak with students by telephone or web conferencing. Those seeking assistance are asked to call 724-659-4661, or visit the district’s website at acvsd.org to set up an appointment.

