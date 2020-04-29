Pre-Trial Conference Set for Friday for New Bethlehem Man Accused of Violent Assault Outside Local Bar

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man accused of repeatedly punching another man in the face outside a local bar is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Friday.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Tobias Wade Allen, of New Bethlehem, is scheduled to attend a pre-trial conference with President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 1.

Allen faces the following charge:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

He is currently free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred in Rimersburg in June 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:48 a.m. on June 9, 2019, a known male victim reported that he was assaulted the previous day.

The victim stated that between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on June 8, he pulled into a tavern on State Route 68 in Rimersburg, and when he got out of his vehicle, Tobias Allen struck him in the face multiple times.

According to the complaint, it was reported that Allen struck the victim in the face because he believed the victim had stolen money from his vehicle several days prior.

The complaint notes that the victim suffered two black eyes.

Trooper Kochara, of PSP Clarion, interviewed Allen on Monday, June 10.

According to the complaint, Allen allegedly admitted to striking the victim in the face at the tavern on June 8.

An assault charge was filed through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Friday, June 21.

