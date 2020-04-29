Rev. Howard Sherman Hess, 87, of Normalville, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Eicher’s Family Home.

He was born June 5, 1932 in Clarion County, a son of the late Richard S. and Elizabeth (Boord) Hess.

Howard was a US Army Korean Veteran, having received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and United Nations Service Medal. He then entered the ministry as a United Methodist minister and pastored many churches throughout the state from 1969 to 1994. His most recent assignments were local churches in Davistown, Mt. Salem, Calvary, Hazen, Munderf, Allens Mills, Lake City, and Richardsville.

In addition to spending time with his family, Howard enjoyed fishing, hiking, and reading historical novels. Howard was the last and youngest surviving member of his immediate family. Rev. Hess is survived by two daughters; Barbara Hess, and Roberta Gallentine and husband Douglas, grandchildren; Erin Jungknecht and husband James, and Douglas Gallentine Jr. and wife Tiffany, great-grandchildren; Kobee Gallentine, and Liam Gallentine.

In addition to his parents, Howard was predeceased by two wives; Carolyn J. (Eddinger) Hess, and Joyce M. (Lundblad) Hess, two sisters; Pauline Oden and Margaret Say, and one brother Richard Pearce Hess.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no public viewing or visitation.

Private services and interment are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home 123 S. 1st St. West Side, Connellsville (724) 628-9033.

In lieu of flowers, Howard’s family suggests donations be made to: Eicher’s Family Home or The National Alzheimer’s Association.

