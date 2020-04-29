Say What?!: Lost Dog Found Six Months Later, 50 Miles From Home

CALAIS, Me. – A dog spotted on the loose in Maine was captured and identified as a family pet that went missing six months earlier from a home 50 miles away.

Dave Townsend, an animal control officer in Calais, said volunteers with Maine Lost Dog Recovery helped him set traps and track the movements of the loose dog spotted wandering in the woods recently in the Calais area.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.