SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries: ‘Great Outdoors’ Giveaway
In an effort to boost moral and stay connected with the community, All Seasons Temporaries is having weekly giveaways.
A new day, a new week, a new opportunity, a new perspective! A NEW GIVEAWAY. Let All Seasons Temporaries know what your favorite place is to go hike, bike, walk, or run in Venango and neighboring counties! To be entered into their contest, visit comment on their Facebook post here.
We can all use a little bit of fresh air!
All Seasons Temporaries will announce the winner on Friday, May 1st. The winner will receive a $50 gift card as we continue to support local businesses!
We are all working together to keep everyone safe!
Remember, TEMPORARY changes can lead to AMAZING NEW PLACES in life!
All Seasons Temporaries is a time-proven solution to your staffing needs. Serving the seven counties of Venango, Mercer, Lawrence, Forest, Clarion, Crawford, and Jefferson, they match quality employees to the area’s best employment opportunities.
For more job listings or information about All Season Temporaries visit their website or Facebook page.
