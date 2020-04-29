SPONSORED: Celebrate Mother’s Day with a Meal from The Allegheny Grille!

 

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

allegheny grille 4FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Allegheny Grille will begin Sunday hours just in time for Mother’s Day!

Their new hours are as follows:

Sunday through Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturday: 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Don’t worry about cooking on Mother’s Day, let The Allegheny Grille take care of that for you.

They are preparing a roast beef dinner or stuffed chicken breast, both include mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and cole slaw or cottage cheese.

The Mother’s Day specials are $20.00 per person. They can be picked up or delivered on Mother’s Day, May 10, between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Orders must be placed by May 6th.

Grille Mother's Day

The Allegheny Grille is continuing to offer takeout, curbside to-go, and delivery within 15 miles!

Call 724-659-5701 to place your order!

The Allegheny Grille will continue to offer free kids meals as they have for the past month every weekday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Call ahead to order.

Our free kids menu from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the week includes:

  • Monday: Homemade Mac n cheese with a side salad
  • Tuesday: Cheeseburger and fries with a side salad
  • Wednesday: Chicken tenders and fries with a side salad
  • Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs and a side salad
  • Friday: Grilled cheese with fries and a side salad

They are still running their gift card promotion. If you purchase a $50 gift card, you will get $10 bonus card.

Grille Menu

The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.


