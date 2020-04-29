 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Farmers of Marble Is Operating to Serve You!

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Office Building photo 2020 (1)MARBLE, Pa. – During these uncertain times, Farmers of Marble is operating to serve you!

Farmers of Marble has implemented remote work arrangements for their employees, with limited essential staff in the office. As part of their continuity planning, they are practicing social distancing as their office building is closed to outside visitors during this time.

While the staff is available remotely, you can also make quick and easy payments on their website: https://www.farmersofmarble.com/

Or, check out one of their Independent Agents in your area: https://www.farmersofmarble.com/agent-locator/

Farmers Mutual 1

Farmers of Marble is here to serve you!


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

