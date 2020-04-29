THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Statewide Coronavirus Cases Approach 45,000; Death Toll Surpasses 2,000
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 1,102 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 44,366. The death toll is currently 2,195.
There are 170,517 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days
4/29/20 – 1,102
4/28/20 – 1,214
4/27/20 – 885
4/26/20 – 1,116
4/25/20 – 1,397
4/24/20 – 1,599
4/23/20 – 1,369
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Total
Deaths
|Armstrong
|50
|0
|50
|2
|Butler
|174
|1
|175
|6
|Clarion
|23
|0
|23
|1
|Clearfield
|11
|3
|14
|0
|Crawford
|19
|0
|19
|0
|Elk
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Forest
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Indiana
|62
|1
|63
|4
|Jefferson
|4
|0
|4
|0
|McKean
|5
|1
|6
|0
|Mercer
|66
|-1
|65
|1
|Venango
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Warren
|1
|0
|1
|0
*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mercer County decreased from 66 on 4/28/20 to 65 on 4/29/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “Cases are identified by county of residence. Sometimes, we see cases come back as the address of the physician who ordered the test, or the office. As part of our investigation, we determine the county of residence of the individual who tested positive, and if necessary will update our county case data based on that new information.”
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|130
|1481
|4
|Allegheny
|1273
|15426
|86
|Armstrong
|50
|647
|2
|Beaver
|392
|2007
|65
|Bedford
|24
|177
|1
|Berks
|2637
|5313
|116
|Blair
|23
|937
|0
|Bradford
|29
|616
|2
|Bucks
|2733
|7915
|185
|Butler
|175
|2140
|6
|Cambria
|25
|1056
|1
|Cameron
|1
|49
|0
|Carbon
|170
|1006
|14
|Centre
|95
|878
|1
|Chester
|1304
|5070
|101
|Clarion
|23
|477
|1
|Clearfield
|14
|414
|0
|Clinton
|30
|222
|0
|Columbia
|283
|574
|14
|Crawford
|19
|678
|0
|Cumberland
|324
|1375
|15
|Dauphin
|558
|3418
|21
|Delaware
|3619
|8429
|224
|Elk
|3
|153
|0
|Erie
|87
|1850
|2
|Fayette
|80
|1716
|4
|Forest
|7
|29
|0
|Franklin
|264
|2746
|6
|Fulton
|5
|81
|0
|Greene
|26
|407
|0
|Huntingdon
|29
|255
|0
|Indiana
|63
|647
|4
|Jefferson
|4
|310
|0
|Juniata
|82
|130
|1
|Lackawanna
|873
|2288
|81
|Lancaster
|1703
|7423
|103
|Lawrence
|64
|711
|6
|Lebanon
|648
|2493
|9
|Lehigh
|2719
|6973
|72
|Luzerne
|2111
|4635
|82
|Lycoming
|61
|1061
|0
|McKean
|6
|162
|0
|Mercer
|65
|707
|1
|Mifflin
|36
|647
|0
|Monroe
|1111
|2583
|54
|Montgomery
|4177
|16694
|329
|Montour
|47
|2955
|0
|Northampton
|2008
|6092
|85
|Northumberland
|92
|518
|0
|Perry
|30
|204
|1
|Philadelphia
|11885
|26601
|424
|Pike
|369
|1170
|14
|Potter
|4
|77
|0
|Schuylkill
|343
|1912
|5
|Snyder
|33
|185
|1
|Somerset
|26
|539
|0
|Sullivan
|1
|30
|0
|Susquehanna
|81
|256
|8
|Tioga
|14
|233
|1
|Union
|33
|514
|0
|Venango
|7
|245
|0
|Warren
|1
|168
|0
|Washington
|113
|2033
|2
|Wayne
|95
|496
|5
|Westmoreland
|386
|4378
|25
|Wyoming
|19
|145
|2
|York
|624
|6761
|9
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|44,366
|2,195
|170,517
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
- View hospital data (desktop version)
- View hospital data (mobile version)
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|38%
|50-64
|27%
|65+
|26%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|20%