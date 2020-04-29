Statewide Coronavirus Cases Approach 45,000; Death Toll Surpasses 2,000

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.



* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 20%

More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 29, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Asked Congress and USDA to take action on food security.

· Expanded food recovery infrastructure grants.

· Announced the lifting of some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities.

· Called for mandated race and ethnicity data collection.

· Wolf Administration Elaborates on Data Driven Reopening Standard

· Governor Wolf: Mental Health Support Is Vital, Available Amid Strain of COVID_19 Pandemic

· Launched an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

· Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state.

· Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.

· Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

· Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

