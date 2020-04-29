 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Statewide Coronavirus Cases Approach 45,000; Death Toll Surpasses 2,000

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 1,102 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 44,366. The death toll is currently 2,195.

There are 170,517 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/29/20 – 1,102
4/28/20 – 1,214
4/27/20 – 885
4/26/20 – 1,116
4/25/20 – 1,397
4/24/20 – 1,599
4/23/20 – 1,369

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 50 0 50 2
Butler 174 1 175 6
Clarion 23 0 23 1
Clearfield 11 3 14 0
Crawford 19 0 19 0
Elk 3 0 3 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 62 1 63 4
Jefferson 4 0 4 0
McKean 5 1 6 0
Mercer 66 -1 65 1
Venango 7 0 7 0
Warren 1 0 1 0

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mercer County decreased from 66 on 4/28/20 to 65 on 4/29/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “Cases are identified by county of residence. Sometimes, we see cases come back as the address of the physician who ordered the test, or the office. As part of our investigation, we determine the county of residence of the individual who tested positive, and if necessary will update our county case data based on that new information.”

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives  Deaths 
Adams 130 1481 4
Allegheny 1273 15426 86
Armstrong 50 647 2
Beaver 392 2007 65
Bedford 24 177 1
Berks 2637 5313 116
Blair 23 937 0
Bradford 29 616 2
Bucks 2733 7915 185
Butler 175 2140 6
Cambria 25 1056 1
Cameron 1 49 0
Carbon 170 1006 14
Centre 95 878 1
Chester 1304 5070 101
Clarion 23 477 1
Clearfield 14 414 0
Clinton 30 222 0
Columbia 283 574 14
Crawford 19 678 0
Cumberland 324 1375 15
Dauphin 558 3418 21
Delaware 3619 8429 224
Elk 3 153 0
Erie 87 1850 2
Fayette 80 1716 4
Forest 7 29 0
Franklin 264 2746 6
Fulton 5 81 0
Greene 26 407 0
Huntingdon 29 255 0
Indiana 63 647 4
Jefferson 4 310 0
Juniata 82 130 1
Lackawanna 873 2288 81
Lancaster 1703 7423 103
Lawrence 64 711 6
Lebanon 648 2493 9
Lehigh 2719 6973 72
Luzerne 2111 4635 82
Lycoming 61 1061 0
McKean 6 162 0
Mercer 65 707 1
Mifflin 36 647 0
Monroe 1111 2583 54
Montgomery 4177 16694 329
Montour 47 2955 0
Northampton 2008 6092 85
Northumberland 92 518 0
Perry 30 204 1
Philadelphia 11885 26601 424
Pike 369 1170 14
Potter 4 77 0
Schuylkill 343 1912 5
Snyder 33 185 1
Somerset 26 539 0
Sullivan 1 30 0
Susquehanna 81 256 8
Tioga 14 233 1
Union 33 514 0
Venango 7 245 0
Warren 1 168 0
Washington 113 2033 2
Wayne 95 496 5
Westmoreland 386 4378 25
Wyoming 19 145 2
York 624 6761 9

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative
44,366 2,195 170,517

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 6%
25-49 38%
50-64 27%
65+ 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 29, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Asked Congress and USDA to take action on food security.

· Expanded food recovery infrastructure grants.

· Announced the lifting of some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities.

· Called for mandated race and ethnicity data collection.

· Wolf Administration Elaborates on Data Driven Reopening Standard

· Governor Wolf: Mental Health Support Is Vital, Available Amid Strain of COVID_19 Pandemic

· Launched an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

· Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state.

· Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.

· Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

· Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Age Range Percent of Cases
0-29 2%
30-49 5%
50-64 10%
65-79 20%
80+ 20%