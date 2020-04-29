Wesly J. Dine, 87 of Knox, died peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home.

Born May 6, 1932, in Corry, PA, Wes was the son of the late Martin and Lizzie Dine.

He married his high school sweetheart Dolly Cook on March 9, 1952 they celebrated 68 years of marriage together.

In the 70’s Wes, Dolly and five other couples began a long friendship going to dinners, plays and going boating, they referred to themselves as “The Gang”.

Wes started selling caskets for Erie Burial Case Co. in 1961. He retired at the age of 75 from Yorktown Casket Co. in 2007.

Wes had a fantastic memory. If you couldn’t think of a date you could just call Wes and he could tell you. He loved mowing and was known for his perfection of his yard. He was also known for his love of Pepsi and the Kane Hot Dog Shop. He was quick witted, generous and had a gift to make people laugh.

Wes was a member of the Knox Lions Club for over 30 years and the United Methodist Church in Knox. He served on the Knox Union Cemetery Board, the Horsethief Committee and volunteer for Charitable Deeds.

Along with his wife Wes is survived by his three daughters Debbie Curran and her husband Jim of Knox, Kimberly Dine of Knox and Chris Rex and her husband Rick of State College; six grandchildren Steve (Jen) Brown of Monica, Jamie (Chad) Zimmerman of Chambersburg, Christian Cronin of Parkville, MD, Taylor Rex and Tanner Rex both of San Diego CA and Hallie Rex of State College and two great granddaughters Aleece Brown of Delores CO and Maive Zimmerman Chambersburg.

Wes was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Lizzie Dine, a sister Betty Kampher and a son in law Tim Cronin.

Due to the current corona virus pandemic, a private family viewing will be held at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home in Knox and interment will take place at the Knox Union Cemetery.

A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials are made to the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 Rt 338, Knox PA 16232 or the Knox Lions Club, PO Box 512, Knox PA 16232.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.