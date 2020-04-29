Woman Accused of Attacking Man With Samurai Sword Waives Hearing

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway woman who reportedly attacked a man with a samurai sword waived her hearing on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 55-year-old Patricia Ann Soltesz were waived for court on Tuesday, April 28:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon, Felony 2

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (twelve counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Soltesz remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $30,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a residence in Washington Township, Jefferson County, earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, a known victim was interviewed and reported that around 12:28 a.m., he and a known female were in the known female’s bedroom when Patricia Ann Soltesz attempted to come into the room and began arguing with the known female.

The victim told police the known female shut the door to keep Soltesz from coming into the room, but Soltesz then returned and began to hit the door with a board until the hinges dislodged from the doorframe. Soltesz then began to enter the room.

According to the complaint, the victim reported he got up from the bed and attempted to calm Soltesz down but was unable to do so.

Soltesz then reportedly went into her own bedroom, got a samurai sword, and approached the victim while swinging the sword at him and threatening him with it.

The complaint states Soltesz stabbed the victim in the right forearm with the sword, puncturing his arm. The victim reported Soltesz then swung the sword again and hit him in the neck, leaving an abrasion in the front of his neck. He then managed to restrain her and got the sword away from her.

The victim reported the known female had started to record video with her cell phone of him restraining Soltesz to make sure Soltesz did not try to blame him for attacking her. He told police after getting Soltesz pinned down, he told the known female to call the police, according to police.

According to the complaint, the victim also reported that while he was holding Soltesz down, she hit him in the left eye, causing a cut above it. He also suffered a bruise on his left forearm.

The victim also told police he let go of Soltesz after she calmed down, and she then grabbed some of her belongings, went outside, and left. He and the known woman then went outside to wait for police and the ambulance.

The victim and the known female both also related that Soltesz had taken some drugs and drug paraphernalia out of the house and had placed it in a nearby storage shed.

Police also viewed the recording, which showed Soltesz gathering her wallet and what appeared to be a green and clear pill grinder along with several packs of cigarettes and other belongings and taking them with her.

Inside the storage shed, police observed a wallet matching the one Soltesz had in her possession, as well as the pill grinder, which contained a marijuana cigarette, four Clonazepam pills, two Xanax pills, and one Alprazolam pill, the complaint indicates.

Soltesz does not have a prescription for any of the medications, according to the complaint.

Police also found two plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine as well as two syringes and a glass smoking pipe.

According to the complaint, a check of the residence for the sword that was used also found a pill bottle containing 23 Venlafaxine capsules, as well as five syringes and a plastic straw containing white residue. The sword was located under the porch stairs and appeared to have what is believed to be blood on it.

The complaint states Soltesz was transported to Penn Highland DuBois by Susan Ambulance to be treated for injuries she had reported. However, at the Emergency Room, she allegedly refused to be evaluated or treated for the injuries she reported and was then transported to the Clearfield County Jail and lodged based on a detainer from Clearfield County Probation.

The charges were filed against Soltesz through Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Thursday, April 9.

